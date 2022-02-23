DJ Multitude SE: Multitude SE appoints Lasse Mäkelä as Head of External Communications

Multitude SE appoints Lasse Mäkelä as Head of External Communications

23 February 2022

The continued growth of the Multitude Group has spurred a focus on consistent information, engagement, and communication.

In addition to his current position as the Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Lasse Mäkelä will assume the role as the Head of External Communications effective immediately. Along with his notable career in finance, Lasse has been an entrepreneur for the last eight years. He has spent much of that time focusing on relaying public-facing information and now can utilise his skill sets in both communications as well as in banking. Lasse holds a BSc in Banking and International Finance from City University Business School in London and an EMBA from Helsinki's Aalto University. Lasse will be working closely with Multitude SE Leadership Team and reporting to the CEO, Jorma Jokela.

Since its foundation in 2005, Multitude SE has grown from one business unit into three with business units in varied markets and a wide range of customer segments. This rapid growth has increased the need for more communication and will enable further transparency, development, and progress inside the Multitude Group through Lasse's appointment.

"We are thrilled that Lasse will assume the communications role in addition to the acquisition role. He has significant experience in both areas, and I believe he can bring us more value in these areas going forward. As a company, we will consider reinforcing our existing three businesses selectively; Capitalbox for business lending, SweepBank for shopping and financing related banking and Ferratum for consumer lending. In addition, we are also considering other businesses that could neatly fit into our platform. These are areas, which need both seamless execution and effective communications," says CEO and principal shareholder Jorma Jokela.

With this appointment, Multitude SE will change its communication policy accordingly. Investor relations will continue to be overseen by Head of Investor Relations, Hannes Merlecker. Multitude SE is looking towards future growth opportunities and is poised to share more effectively through this new organisational development.

Contacts: Lasse Mäkelä Head of External Communications Lasse.makela@multitude.com

Hannes Merlecker Head of Investor Relations Hannes.merlecker@multitude.com

About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by a solid track record of +15 years of building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 800 people in 19 countries and together generated 230 million EUR turnover in 2020. Finnish based Multitude was founded in 2005 and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com End of Media Release

