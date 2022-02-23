IDnow GmbH: IDnow reports record growth in 2021 - transactions up over 100%

Successful year supports IDnow's journey towards becoming the European leader in identity verification and authentication

MUNICH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European Identity Proofing Platform, reports another record year, closing 2021 by organically doubling the number of transactions in its core business. The growth rate is fueled by strong momentum in new sales, increased use of the platform among its existing client base and is further supported by the successful integration of ARIADNEXT in France and identity Trust Management AG ("identity.TM") in Germany.

The acceleration of advanced digital business models has led to a shift in demand from single-product identity verification towards comprehensive identity proofing platforms. IDnow's acquisitions of ARIADNEXT and identity.TM in 2021 have allowed the Company to seamlessly meet this rising demand across Europe with one of the broadest sets ofidentity verification methods available in the market.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO at IDnow, commented: "Our goal is to build the leading unified identity proofing platform that meets the multi-dimensional user needs of our customers, whilst meeting stringent and often complex regulatory demands. Through our successful M&A ventures, the IDnow group is now positioned to offer best-in-class products and services that deliver a seamless user experience across an expansive range of geographies and verticals."

The combined IDnow platform provides a holistic suite of products, catering to the advanced needs of its leading, international clients. In the past year, IDnow added a record number of new clients, including some of the fastest-growing European brands, such as etoro and Lydia. The IDnow platform is used by leading companies globally, with half of the top 20 banks in Europe as well as each of the top 4 relevant telecommunication operators in France and Germany relying on its services.

IDnow has made a series of senior hires in the past year to support the Company's rapid growth, including Johannes Meerloo as COO, Doug Pollock as Director of Customer Success, Jamie Turner as Vice President People as well as Dr. Heinrich Grave as Senior Vice President Digital Identity. The Company has also opened offices in the UK as well as in the Middle East to cater to regional surges in demand.

"The identity verification and proofing space is experiencing tremendous growth as companies increasingly adopt digital-first strategies. Our automated verification product solutions have proven themselves to be the first choice for some of the biggest companies across Europe, which is a testament to the levels of fraud assurance we continuously offer our customers. Looking forward to the rest of the year, I am very excited about our position in the market. With our holistic identity proofing platform, strengthened team and additional regional locations, we're in a unique position to offer enterprises exactly what they need from a single source," says Andreas Bodczek. "I am looking forward to 2022 - a year in which we will continue to bring our three combined companies closer together and strive for increased market leadership as a unified force."

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimised to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity verification technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity verification provider identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest portfolios of identity proofing solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier Mobility.Global press contact:

Christina Schwinning: press@idnow.de

