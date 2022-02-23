- (PLX AI) - NKT shares fell in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings and outlook for next year missed expectations in the Cables division.
- • FY outlook for revenue of EUR 1.35-1.45 billion and adj. EBITDA 130-155 million compared with consensus of EUR 1.44 billion and EUR 159 million, respectively
- • The lack of a strategic review update on the Photonics unit also weighed on the stock, analysts said
- • Solutions were weak, but other units were strong, SEB said
- • Consensus is likely to lower estimates, but the long-term case is intact: SEB
