Petal Search, Huawei: Petal Search Elevates MWC 2022 experience with Slew of Features and Promotions

Attractive discounts, AR Glasses, Nearby Search are some of the highlights for conferences-goers.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The long-awaited MWC returns this February as an in-person event. MWC 2022 will be held at Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March. With an anticipated turnout of over 1,500 exhibitors - including Huawei - and attendees from 183 countries, it's set to be a blast.

This year marks the first time Huawei's Petal Search will be at MWC, and conference-goers can anticipate lots of exciting features in store for them.

Attractive discounts are available

Planning to travel down to the conference soon? Enjoying the journey has never been easier, as the search engine provides users with a variety of options. Using Petal Search, users can book staycations, vacation rentals, hotels and flights, and compare prices across various platforms. With Petal Search covering over 20 verticals and available in over 170 countries and regions, the search engine provides an enriched search experience for users globally.

Ahead of the event, users can enjoy exclusive discounts they simply can't miss, brought to them by Huawei's Petal Search in collaboration with several partners.

Together with Groupon and Tiqets, Petal Search is offering attractive coupons for travellers to enjoy exclusive discounts during their stay in Barcelona. Users get to enjoy a 20% discount on Groupon (using the code PETALMWC2022) and 8% off on Tiqets (using the code PETAL8OFF).

These coupons can be used on the respective sites upon checkout when shopping online from February 25th to March 6th (only in Barcelona), bringing savings and benefits attending MWC 2022 with Petal Search.

AR Glasses, Powered by Petal Search, debuts at MWC 2022

The Petal Search Booth at MWC 2022 will be located at Fira Gran Via, Hall 1, and MWC attendees can expect an interactive AR glass experience at the booth supported by Petal Search.

Launched in collaboration with Huawei 2012 Poisson Labs, the AR glasses, allows for impressive real-time identification of attractions, animals, plants, and commodities, and displays encyclopaedias, and similar content for each identified result.

Moreover, the text recognition and translation capabilities of Petal Search also supports real-time image translation, which tourists will find particularly handy in overcoming language barriers.

For example, visitors to Barcelona would want to explore and learn more about historical landmark Sagrada Familia. With the AR Glasses, the multimodal search capabilities would be able to identify the landmark and present encyclopaedic information in user's language of choice.

At MWC's Petal Search Booth, users will get the chance to witness the powerful capabilities of AR Search in person and perform exciting operations on AR glasses through visual and voice commands to experience cool functions such as recognition, content search, and real-time translation.

Experience the city and see new sights with Petal Search

Attendees flying into Barcelona should definitely seize the opportunity to explore the lovely city, and what better way to do so than with Petal Search?

Available on the bottom bar of the Petal Search app, the Nearby tab lets users find places of interest in their vicinity, including nearby hotels, restaurants and places of interest. With Petal Search's convenient Nearby feature, visitors travelling down for the event will be well-equipped to enjoy their time there, as booking a hotel or finding a restaurant is merely a tap away.

Travellers looking to do some online shopping to pass the time will also find Petal Search handy, as the search engine let you search for products, where to buy them and how much they cost anywhere, at any time. With product listings from a variety of e-commerce sites - from essentials users will need during their sojourn in Barcelona to that new product they've been eyeing - Petal Search helps them nab the most affordable deals.

To get hands on these discounts and enjoy a search experience that gives everything needed, Petal Search is available on download on AppGallery, App Store, as well as web access at https://petalsearch.com/.

And with that, we hope you're ready for MWC 2022 - we know we are. Petal Search is sure to spice up your MWC experience, and with that, see you in Barcelona.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752324/Petal_Search_brings_exclusive_coupons_MWC_2022.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752325/AR_glasses_identification_experiences.jpg