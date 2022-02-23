A 300m long PV system with a capacity of 71.5 kW has been deployed along a bridge crossing the Pò river in San Mauro Torinese, in northern Italy. The project was tendered by the municipality in June.The Italian municipality of San Mauro Torinese, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, has completed construction of a longitudinal PV system on the XI Settembre bridge, which was built in 2001 and is one of the town's two bridges crossing the Pò river. The 300m single-row PV system has a capacity of 71.5 kW and will supply power to nearby buildings and parks owned by the municipality and feed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...