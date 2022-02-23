

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar spiked up against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the official cash rate for the third consecutive meeting and signaled an aggressive policy tightening in the future due to a pick up in inflation expectations.



The Monetary Policy Board members of the RBNZ voted to raise the country's OCR by 25 basis points, from 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent.



The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.



The level of global economic activity is generating rising inflation pressures, exacerbated by ongoing supply disruptions. The pace of global economic growth has slowed however, due to the general elevated uncertainty created by the persistent impacts of COVID-19, and clear signals that monetary conditions will tighten over the course of 2022, the bank said.



The Committee agreed that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium-term outlook for growth and employment, and the upside risks to inflation.



The Committee assessed that more monetary tightening was needed than signaled in the November Statement and it is prepared to raise the OCR in larger increments if required over coming quarters.



Investors focused on updates surrounding the situation in Ukraine amid receding fears of a full-fledged war.



The summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has been cancelled as tensions intensified following the recognition of two Ukrainian separatist regions as sovereign states.



The currency rose against its major rivals on Tuesday, except the aussie.



The kiwi moved up to its highest level since January 20 against the greenback, at 0.6777. The pair had closed Tuesday's deals at 0.6731. Further rally in the currency may challenge resistance around the 0.70 level.



The kiwi added 0.7 percent to hit nearly a 2-week high of 77.98 against the yen. At Tuesday's close, the pair was worth 77.44. The kiwi may face resistance around the 80.00 region, if it gains again.



The kiwi gained 0.5 percent against the euro, touching nearly a 5-week high of 1.6718. The euro-kiwi pair was quoted at 1.6807 at Tuesday's close. The kiwi is seen facing resistance around the 1.66 area.



The kiwi was up by 0.4 percent against the aussie, at over a 3-week high of 1.0668. The kiwi had finished Tuesday's trading session at 1.0716 against the aussie. Should the kiwi strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.05 region.



Looking ahead, Swiss economic sentiment index for February and Eurozone final CPI for January are due in the European session.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de