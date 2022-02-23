- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth CEO Mikko Juhani Keto bought 500 shares in the company.
|FLSmidth CEO Buys Shares for DKK 100,000
|FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth shares by board members, executives and associated persons
FLSmidth has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
|FLSmidth Incoming Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares
(PLX AI) - FLSmidth Vice Chair of the Board, Tom Knutzen, has purchased 5,000 shares.• He is set to become Chairman at the AGM on March 30• Knutzen now owns 30,000 FLSmidth shares
|FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member
|FLSmidth Annual Report 2021: Solid performance despite challenging market conditions
