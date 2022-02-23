DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 260.1554
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7405488
CODE: SP5C LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
