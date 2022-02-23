DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4659

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 690000

CODE: USIC LN

ISIN: LU1285959885

