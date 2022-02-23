VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 23
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.1955
|0.2300
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.0680
|0.0800
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1020
|0.1200
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.0935
|0.1100
|EUR
|23/02/2022
|02/03/2022
|03/03/2022
|09/03/2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de