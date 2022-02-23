Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Goldman Sachs International

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided to terminate 
the cash equity memberships of Goldman Sachs International. The membership will
expire 
as of February 28, 2022.

Goldman Sachs International has traded with member ID GSI the INET Trading
System. 

Member:         Goldman Sachs International
INET ID:         GSI            
Membership termination: 28th of February, 2022   



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or                                   
Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 3753 2196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.    
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki
