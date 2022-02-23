Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
23.02.22
10:27 Uhr
7,709 Euro
+0,031
+0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6587,76010:27
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 10:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided 
to terminate the cash equity and derivatives memberships of Credit Suisse
Securities 
(Europe) Ltd. The memberships will expire as of February 28, 2022.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd has traded with member ID CSB the INET and
SE CSB in Genium INET Trading Systems.


Member:         Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd
INET ID:         CSB                 
Genium INET ID:     SE CSB                
Membership termination: 28th of February, 2022        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda  
 Wallander or                                  
Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (7785) 616500 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.     
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.