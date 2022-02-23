Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate the cash equity and derivatives memberships of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd. The memberships will expire as of February 28, 2022. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd has traded with member ID CSB the INET and SE CSB in Genium INET Trading Systems. Member: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd INET ID: CSB Genium INET ID: SE CSB Membership termination: 28th of February, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (7785) 616500 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm