NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tomra Systems (38/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Tomra Systems ASA (Tomra Systems) published on February 23, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Tomra Systems has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.70 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.30 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tomra Systems (TOM). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045471