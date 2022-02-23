DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
23-Feb-2022 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 22/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.3663

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6191781

CODE: AEMD

ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 144879 EQS News ID: 1286575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 23, 2022 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)