

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) posted 2021 net profit of 3.88 billion euros, an increase of 8%. The company said the positive growth in the United States and Brazil has offset the negative performance of the generation and supply business, affected by high energy prices in Spain and the United Kingdom. Ebitda exceeded 12 billion euros, an increase of 20%. The company invested a record 9.94 billion euros in the period, 3% more than prior year.



Iberdrola reaffirmed its growth forecasts for 2022, with net profit set to reach between 4 billion euros and 4.2 billion euros. The company noted that it has delivered gross operating profit forecast for 2022 one year early.



The Board will propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting the approval of a final dividend of 0.27 euros gross per share, which will be added to the 0.17 euros gross per share paid as interim dividend earlier in February. The shareholder remuneration is 0.44 euros gross per share, up 5%.







