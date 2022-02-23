



Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd.



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd.

ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 0.11 AUD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Record FY results 2021 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Profitable & scalable XaaS model



First FY posting positive net profit after tax. The Company long term strategy put in force a few years ago has delivered as promised.

Strongest FY cash position. The Company has over $7M cash on hand.

Highest FY Gross Margin. The Company's Gross Margin has jumped from 56% to 65% for the FY 2021 compared to the FY2020.



Highest FY Operational Cashflow. For the FY2021, the Company posted $2.6M operational cashflow, up of $0.1M compared to the previous fiscal year.

Record EBITDA FY2021. The Company presented yearly EBITDA of $1.6M, up from $0.4M in FY 2020 and $-1.1M for FY2019.



Phase of sustained growth. Depending on the KPI, the company is still growing at a rate of 15% to 25%. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU has increased by 15% to a record $1236.



Delivering on promises: The Company has exceeded all their FY2021 guidance objectives and have set the bar even higher for FY2022.

Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.11 AUD (0.07 EUR) per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23433.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of this research: 22/02/2022 (05.27 pm) Date and time of first distribution: 23/02/2022 (10.00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

