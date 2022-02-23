Astaxanthin Market size worth $ 93.66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 2.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The increasing awareness of people about nutritional products, dietary supplements, rising adoption of novel technologies to boost the production of astaxanthin is anticipated to lead the Astaxanthin Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Astaxanthin Market" By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Dietary Supplement, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Astaxanthin Market size was valued at USD 77.66 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 93.66 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26689

Browse in-depth TOC on "Astaxanthin Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Astaxanthin Market Overview

The rising awareness of people about nutritional products, as well as their preference for dietary supplements as a result of the high expense of hospitalization, are expected to fuel demand for nutraceuticals and natural antioxidants. Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant with health advantages that is 550 times more potent than antioxidants like vitamin E. Nutraceuticals are widely employed in the prevention of diseases such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and cancer because they give the essential nutritional nutrients with fewer side effects. Furthermore, the growing popularity of nutrient-dense foods is propelling the nutraceutical business forward at a rapid pace. As a result, there is a growing demand for astaxanthin-based nutritional products all over the world.

The increasing adoption of novel technologies to boost the production of astaxanthin is anticipated to propel growth over the forecast period. For instance, ALGAMO produces photo-bioreactors and micro-modules to create astaxanthin while minimizing water waste and saving electricity. Furthermore, investigations are being conducted to determine the technical and economic viability of increasing output through the use of various technologies. To fulfill the rising demand without sacrificing quality or production, businesses are implementing technologically advanced systems. Algatech Ltd., for example, cultivates microalgae in a sealed system (closed microalgae growth system), which reduces the possibility of foreign objects, farm residue, and microbial contamination. The availability of higher-quality products with higher yields will provide new opportunities for market participants. An increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by key players to boost awareness about astaxanthin is expected to rise the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Developments

In May 2019 , Solabia Group ("Solabia") announced the acquisition of Algatech Ltd. ("Algatech" or "the Company"), a global innovator in the creation, cultivation, and commercialization of microalgae-derived components used by major food supplement, food, and cosmetic companies throughout the world.

, Solabia Group ("Solabia") announced the acquisition of Algatech Ltd. ("Algatech" or "the Company"), a global innovator in the creation, cultivation, and commercialization of microalgae-derived components used by major food supplement, food, and cosmetic companies throughout the world. In January 2020 , BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide (PA 6.6) business.

, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide (PA 6.6) business. In October 2020 , The acquisition of Erber Group by DSM, a global science-based firm in Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living, was completed. Erber Group's acquisition was first announced in June 2020 .

Key Players

The major players in the market are ALGA Technologies, Algaecan Biotech, Algix, BASF, BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), DSM, Fenchem, Cardax, Cyanotech Corporation, and Divis Laboratories Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Astaxanthin Market On the basis of Source, Application, and Geography.

Astaxanthin Market, By Source

Synthetic



Natural

Astaxanthin Market, By Application

Dietary Supplement



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Animal Feed



Others

Astaxanthin Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Organic Pigments Market By Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, HPPs), By Application (Printing Inks, Paints and Coatings, Plastics), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Feed Pigments Market By Type (Curcumin, Caramel, Spirulina, and Carotenoids), By Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals), By Carotenoids Source (Natural Feed Pigments and Synthetic Feed Pigments), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Natural And Synthetic Carotenoids Market By Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Capsanthin, Canthaxanthin, Zeaxanthin), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Feed, Food, and Supplements), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market By Source (Natural, Chemically Derived), By Type (Carotenoids, Enzymes, Polyphenols), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Function (Anti-aging, Anti-inflammatory, UV Protection), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 Coalescing Agents breathing life into chemistry

Visualize Astaxanthin Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg