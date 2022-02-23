DJ EQS-News: 3nm ASIC Miners Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Market

3nm ASIC Miners Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Market

The global crypto market is currently abuzz with the launch of an extraordinary range of crypto miners from BITMANU ( https://bitmanu.com ). These mining rigs are amongst earliest of 3nm ASIC miners to hit the rapidly expanding crypto mining industry. Powered by the latest mining technology, BITMANU's BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners are built make crypto mining profitable as well as simple like never before.

BITMANU mining rigs can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with hash rates that are unheard of in the industry. As a result, these miners are capable of delivering guaranteed profits within just one month.

Hash Rates at a Glance

-- BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

-- BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

-- BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

While delivering these high hash rates, BM1, BM2, and BM Pro consume only 650 W, 850 W, and 2200 W of power respectively. Owing to their high rash hash rate and low power consumption, BITMANU miners are significantly more profitability compared to any other product in the current market.

Monthly Mining Profits:

-- BM Pro: Bitcoin ( 18k USD ), Litecoin ( 20k USD), Ethereum ( 22k USD ), and Monero ( 27k USD ).

-- BM2: Bitcoin ( 6k USD ), Litecoin ( 7k USD ), Ethereum ( 7.5k ), and Monero ( 9k USD ).

-- BM 1: Bitcoin ( 3k USD ), Litecoin ( 4k USD ), Ethereum ( 5k USD ), and Monero ( 6k USD).

* Calculation about profits are based on the current market price and they are made approximately.

The emergence of BITMANU is likely to initiate a paradigm shift in the world crypto because no other company has designed products that make crypto mining effortless for the common crypto enthusiasts with no previous mining experience or knowledge.

To find out more about BITMANU, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge. File: 3nm ASIC Miners Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Market

