NTPC has invited bids to carry out a feasibility study for canal-top, elevated module mounting structures and floating solar at its Tanda thermal power station in the Ambedkar Nagar district.From pv magazine India State-owned power producer NTPC has invited bids for a site survey exploring solar potential at its Tanda Thermal Power Station located in the Ambedkar Nagar district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The selected agency shall provide the feasibility study and consultancy services for canal-top solar at the cooling water discharge channel, elevated-module-mounting solar at Link Road-River ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...