Agillic A/S: The list is out: Agillic congratulates the 'Best omnichannel company' nominees at the Danish Chamber of Commerce's 'E-commerce 2022' award

Press release, Copenhagen, 23 February 2022

Consumers reward meaningful customer experiences as does Dansk Erhverv with their annual 'E-handelsprisen'. Agillic is excited to see the efforts of nine of their clients recognised in the category 'Best omnichannel company'.

Every year, the Danish Chamber of Commerce holds awards recognising the best companies within e-commerce and digital business. One of the awards - 'Best omnichannel company' - is given based on the business results achieved by delivering holistic, omnichannel customer experiences. Last year, Agillic was proud to congratulate clients Matas, AO Johansen and Bog & Idé on their awards.

This year's nominees have just been released, and Agillic is equally proud and excited to see the innovation and results by no less than nine clients recognised with a nomination in the 'Best omnichannel company' category. With the nominations, Agillic's omnichannel marketing automation platform is the most represented platform in this category.

Says Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy:

"Our high representation at these awards speaks directly to the value of our platform. I am extremely proud of the innovative work and business results of our clients but also their cases to become a beacon for many others as inspiration to help develop belter customer experiences across multiple industries and business models. I look forward to seeing how our nominees fare this year."

Congratulations and the best of luck to BabySam, Bog & Idé, Bolia, Brødrene AO Johansen, Imerco, Kop & Kande, Matas, Plantorama and SPORTMASTER.

The winners will be announced at the awards show on 19 May, 2022.

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful and profitable customer experiences.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kiev.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



