

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $0.98 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $21.34 billion from $20.31 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $21.34 Bln vs. $20.31 Bln last year.



