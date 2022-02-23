Medist Group awarded the Best Places to Work Certification in Romania for 2022

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medist, a leading group operating in the distribution and after sales support of medical instruments and management, has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Romania for 2022. Employees ranked the company favorably in all the eight workplace factors of the certification - more than 90% of employees said the company is offering a great atmosphere and provides challenging work, and 92% of employees are recommending the organization, 17 points higher compared to a typical Romanian company.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Ionel Manole, General Manager for Medist Group: "It was a real challenge and why not, a great curiosity for us to enroll in the Best Places To Work certification program and beside the enthusiasm, we experienced many emotions. We are honored to receive this recognition, all the more we have learned that we are the only 100% Romanian company to be awarded this title in 2022. The joy of of the whole team when receiving the results of the survey is immense. And we are determined to make sure we relive it as often as possible, along with our colleagues, in the future."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Romania, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. The participating organizations are evaluated through two assessment processes and, on meeting the qualifying criteria, are certified as a Best Place to Work for a period of 1 year.