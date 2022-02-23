

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.2 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $166.7 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $152.2 Mln. vs. $70.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36



