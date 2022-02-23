

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$39.53 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$117.75 million, or -$0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$17.58 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 93.8% to $5.62 billion from $2.90 billion last year.



HollyFrontier Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$39.53 Mln. vs. -$117.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.24 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $5.62 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.



