

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $259 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $259 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENTERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de