While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos., Inc. (LOW) raised its earnings and revenues outlook for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share on revenues between $97 billion and $99 billion, including the 53rd week which is expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. Comparable sales is expected to range from a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $12.25 to $13.00 per share on total sales between $94 billion and $97 billion, including the 53rd week, which is expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. Comparable sales was expected to range from a decline of 3% to flat.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.94 per share on sales of $96.99 billion for the year Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $1.21 billion or $1.78 per share, higher than $978 million or $1.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total sales for the quarter grew to $21.34 billion from $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, and consolidated comparable sales increased 5.0 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 5.1 percent.



The Street was looking for earnings of $1.71 per share on sales of $20.90 billion for the quarter.







