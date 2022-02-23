Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Ben Whiting, P. Geo., will be presenting on March 4th at 1:40 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

