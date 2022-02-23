Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced the availability of its Spring 2022 product release ("Spring '22").

PlurilockTM product releases provide additional features and enhanced functionality for Plurilock's zero trust identity solutions, including Plurilock ADAPTTM, a standards-based login multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution and Plurilock DEFENDTM, a continuous authentication solution.

DEFEND Application Identity Provider Support

As part of the Plurilock Spring '22 release, administrations can link the DEFEND administrative application suite to industry-standard identity providers such as Active Directory (AD), enabling enterprises to manage administrator access and permissions in DEFEND from their existing identity platforms for more secure management and better compliance.

Conditional DEFEND Enforcement Based on VPN Status

The Plurilock Spring '22 release also now provides the ability to include virtual private network (VPN) status in policy decisions, enabling administrations to condition DEFEND enforcement on VPN use. This provides flexibility for the mixed-use endpoints proliferating with the growing shift to remote work environments, and for organizations using bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies for employees.

Enhancements to DEFEND Engine Training Tools

The Plurilock Spring '22 release also provides administrators with performance and usability enhancements in DEFEND's machine learning engine training tools. This enables more effective and granular auto-training of groups of users, streamlining DEFEND deployment and operation and enhancing the accuracy of DEFEND alerts, particularly when operating with large numbers of users.

General Availability for DEFEND Policy Alerting

Plurilock DEFEND's alerts platform, now in general availability, gathers administrator-defined risk events defined and provides an account of actions taken as a result

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

General Availability for ADAPT Administration via Browser

With the Plurilock Spring 22' release, enhanced browser-based access to ADAPT administration is now generally available to ADAPT customers. ADAPT administrators have access to detailed authentication logs, including biometric and contextual evaluations, as well as user and enrollment statuses and management and other key administrative workflows.





Enhanced browser-based administration for Plurilock ADAPT is now in general availability

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Impact and Availability

This latest product release focuses on key insider threat capabilities, BYOD features for mixed-use endpoints, enhanced policy alerts, administrative console changes, and other features that enable efficient enterprise deployment and operation.

"For this product release, our team delivered on key customer-driven features that include critical insider threat capabilities and support enterprise deployments," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our work in this release is part of Plurilock's ongoing efforts to enhance product performance and our zero trust identity platform's ability to protect customers' networks from the growing cyber threat."

To expand on this product release, the Company is hosting a Spring 2022 Plurilock DEFEND live demo event on March 1 from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time, with Plurilock's Director of Channel Sales, Paul Baker and Vice President of Product, Dr. Aron Hsiao. Register now.

All Plurilock Spring '22 product release features are in general availability for current and future Plurilock customers.

