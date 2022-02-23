Cannabis company's continued focus on Nevada and California markets driving solid financial performance and generating consolidation opportunities

Kelowna, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Fiore Cannabis (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQB: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today provided guidance on its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 based on preliminary results. The Company also shared a number of corporate updates.

GUIDANCE



For the three-month period ending December 31, 2021:

Revenue is anticipated to be approximately C$765,000, a 42% increase compared with C$537,000 for the same period in 2020; and

Gross profit is anticipated to be approximately C$213,000, an 18% increase compared with C$180,000 for the same period in 2020.

For the full year ending December 31, 2021:

Revenue is anticipated to be approximately C$3,563,000, a 62% increase compared with C$2,195,000 in 2020; and

Gross profit is anticipated to be approximately C$711,000, a 2440% increase compared with C$28,000 in 2020.

The preliminary estimated financial results for fourth quarter 2021 are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. Fiore will provide investors with full financial results as part of its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, which are expected to be issued before April 30, 2022.

CORPORATE UPDATES

The Company detailed recent corporate activities that are advancing the Company along its strategic growth path.

"We look forward to providing investors and those following the Company with additional detail on our financial performance and market position," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis. "We have been running our business very effectively during a time of ongoing and escalating challenges for the entire cannabis space. This has also been a very active period for the Company as we find ways to increase revenues, unlock capital to grow our business in our core markets, and effectively manage our debt. In the backdrop to this, we have been in discussions with numerous parties to seek ways to consolidate and strengthen operations with a focus in the core western U.S. legal states."

There is continued activity at the Apex cultivation and production facility in Las Vegas where Fiore has production of its flower and concentrates working optimally. Recently, the Company won its second consecutive High Times Cannabis Cup in Nevada as its Wedding Pie strain earned third place in the Hybrid Flower Category. This is a second consecutive Cannabis Cup top-three finish for Fiore as the Company took home a first-place award at the previous event. The Wedding Pie strain was developed in-house by Fiore's genetics team and highlights the Company's focus on entirely organic growing methods.

The Company has a partner company at the Apex site working towards starting up its own growing operations parallel to Fiore's this year. Fiore's partnership with Allied Corp. ("Allied"), which has an option to purchase a cannabis cultivation licence for the Apex site from Fiore upon U.S. federal legalization, has been moving ahead efficiently as the companies develop and install Allied's 9,000 square feet of modular cubes. Allied has the option to buy the licence from Fiore for US$1.5 million as per an agreement signed in 2021. Fiore will be managing the selection of cannabis strains as well as the operation for Allied once it begins operating, which is anticipated for third quarter 2022.

The Company recently completed the sale of a parcel of land in Desert Hot Springs, California where it held two parcels of land approved for development with a potential of 40,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation and production space. The proceeds of US$250,000 will be used to settle the Company's outstanding May 2019 convertible debenture.

Fiore also confirmed it has closed the sale of the Celista asset in Celista, British Columbia. The asset included 40 acres of land, two constructed buildings and a late-stage Health Canada Licence to Cultivate application. The final transaction enables Fiore to clean up its balance sheet by eliminating approximately C$4.3 million of long-term liabilities, including a mortgage and other obligations.

Anderson noted that Fiore is optimistic about how the 2022 year looks for the business with its focus in key U.S. markets. "In Nevada, the cannabis market is strong which has generated the recent M&A activity. U.S. federal legalization efforts are continuing with both parties in Congress active on the file. We intend to keep our focus in the near term on cultivating Fiore's top-quality cannabis products and seeking out like-minded partners to align with where that makes our business stronger and can generate better returns for our investors."

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQB: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of recreational and medical cannabis products since 2014. The Company has expanded its operations to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in the key North American legal jurisdictions of Nevada and California. Fiore's portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, medical, wellness as well as new consumer experience preferences. Current brands include Fiore Cannabis, Diamante Labs, Surfer and The Weekender. The Company operates retail cannabis outlets through its Green Leaf Wellness brand. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com.

Cannabis Industry Involvement

The Company owns marijuana licenses in Nevada and California. Marijuana is legal in each state; however, marijuana remains illegal under United States federal law and the approach to enforcement of U.S. federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that federal enforcement actions could adversely affect their investments and that the Company's ability to support continuing U.S.-based operations and its access private and public capital could be materially adversely affected.

