

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $32 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.04 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $32 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



