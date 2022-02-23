Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has executed a digital asset joint venture agreement with Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Darkhorse") to launch one of the world's first tokenized algorithmic based trading signal platforms in the crypto currency and blockchain ecosystem.

QuantGate is in the business of developing & distributing algorithmic based proprietary signals, derived from any form of electronic order book, to display opportunities, for dissemination to broker-dealers, trading platforms.

Under the Agreement, QuantGate and Darkhorse have entered into terms to create "Signal Digital" (the "Venture") to memorialize the terms and conditions of their relationship with the business and to commit to together leveraging the anticipated, exponential growing demand of digital assets in the traditional financial markets, as well as crypto industry, specifically as it relates to the QuantGate assets in Canada and across the world. The Venture will create a marketplace for the sale and resale of the QuantGate assets and related content through non fungible tokens, creation of brand related tokens, as well as cryptocurrency and fiat payment technology.

Signal Digital will create the digital environment specifically designed to underpin the AI growth in the trading signal market, generate a marketplace for the sale of non-fungible tokens ("NFT's"), as well as offering users the option to engage with both cryptocurrency and traditional fiat payment channels. Signal Digital aims to commercialize through tokenomics the QuantGate assets as well as Darkhorse technology, and create digital intellectual property for the benefit of both Parties (the "Business").

David van Herwaarde, CEO at Darkhorse commented: "Darkhorse is strategically positioning itself as a technology provider to existing businesses looking to migrate into the Crypto economy. QuantGate has built some incredible Artificial Intelligence assets, and this Venture is an opportunity for both our businesses to use each other's know how to expand our market presence."

Govin Misir, CEO of QuantGate comments: "The collaboration between QuantGate and Darkhorse will allow us to offer more robust and revolutionary services than ever before. With the latest technologies at our fingertips, we are confident in our ability to meet the needs of all future users who want to trade all types of assets, including crypto and NFTs - this will revolutionise how people trade!"

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd: Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and traditional payment channels. By uniting these billion-dollar industries Darkhorse is now monetizing a highly scalable diversified digital asset business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business partners that operate and span five continents.

About QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

The transaction is a related party transaction under multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority security holders in Special Transactions (the "Instrument"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from a formal valuations found in Section 5.5(b) of the Instrument and of the requirement for shareholder approval found in Section 5.7(1)(a) of the Instrument.

For additional information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.quantgatesystems.com , or visit social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information on Pilot, please visit www.pilottrading.co and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

QuantGate Systems Inc.

Govin Misir, CEO & President

150 Bloor Street West, M103

Toronto, ON, M5S 1M4

E: Govin@QuantGatesystems.com

T: +1 (416) 580 8604

