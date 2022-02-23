DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2022 / 12:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/02/2022) of GBP60.53m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/02/2022) of GBP43.46m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/02/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 208.45p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 207.17p Ordinary share price 192.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (7.65)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.68p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.69% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 22/02/2022

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 144900 EQS News ID: 1286751 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2022 07:01 ET (12:01 GMT)