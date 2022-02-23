

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $940.20 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $325.52 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $13.85 billion from $10.94 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $940.20 Mln. vs. $325.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $13.85 Bln vs. $10.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 to $0.61



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TJX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de