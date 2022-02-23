Longevity data analytics company consolidates UK, US and Canadian operations in newly formed independent business

Club Vita, an international leader in longevity analytics, today announced the consolidation of its operations in the UK, US and Canada under a sole parent company, Club Vita LLP.

Club Vita was originally founded in the UK in 2008 by Hymans Robertson LLP; in 2015, Club Vita Canada was established by Eckler Ltd; in 2019, Club Vita US was launched as a joint venture. Club Vita's aim is to serve all pension funds, pension advisors, the insurance industry and asset managers with market leading longevity data services. Club Vita now has over 50 employees and relationships with 400 pension funds, 7 pension advisory businesses and 25 insurers globally. This merger transfers three separate Club Vita businesses from founders Hymans and Eckler to a newly created and operationally independent business Club Vita LLP.

"We're excited to launch this new chapter as an independent data analytics business, designed to help an increasingly broad range of organisations deliver innovative solutions in managing longevity uncertainty," said Jennifer Haid, Group CEO of Club Vita LLP. "From a statistical perspective, we've learned that the inter-country similarities in longevity patterns are more profound than their differences. Our big data philosophy is the genesis for an international standard for longevity analytics and efficiently enables a wider range of analysis powered by cross market insights."

Douglas Anderson, Chief Visionary Officer, added a personal note, "I'm really grateful to both Hymans Robertson and Eckler for their support in our formative years. Without their belief in our vision and investment, Club Vita would not have reached today's milestone. I would also like to say a huge thank you to Ian Edelist, who has led Club Vita Canada to become the longevity analytics leader in Canada, but is stepping away now that Club Vita Canada is formalising its independence from Eckler."

About Club Vita:

Club Vita's mission is to improve later life financial well-being by promoting awareness of longevity risk and making its management transparent and efficient.

We work primarily with workplace pension funds in the UK, Canada and the US. On their behalf, we facilitate the accumulation and pooling of data underlying the longevity patterns of retirees with annuity benefits. Club member pension funds and their advisors use our analytics to understand their emerging longevity patterns, to drive more informed strategic decisions and to embed best-practice risk-management into their governance frameworks. We also support financial institutions that manage longevity risk: insurers, reinsurers and asset managers, helping them offer attractive longevity risk protection products in a tech-enabled, efficient manner. Our current community includes 400 pension funds, 7 pension advisory firms and 25 (re)insurers. Across our three clubs, we are tracking the survival patterns of a diverse population of over five million people with benefits in workplace pension plans.

Club Vita was born in the UK in 2008. Our systems and processes were designed by a multi-disciplinary team, with a shared passion for "allowing the data to do the talking" by combining modern technology and statistical techniques. Following a successful UK launch, we went on to build similar communities in Canada (2015) and in the United States (2019).

