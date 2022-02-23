Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation has decided to expand on the overall scope of its BlueskyINTEL initiative.

In addition to the launch plans for BlueskyINTEL as first reported on October 25, 2021 related to Bluesky's Strategic Blockchain Initiatives; A significant amount of user engagement has occurred during the early pre-launch site for BlueskyINTEL and the feedback received from users has provided guidance that has greatly contributed to BlueskyINTEL expanding its original Blockchain focus to include a financial aspect specific to the needs of businesses looking to raise capital to fund the adoption of new blockchain technologies and or blockchain solution providers or startups, wishing to raise funds to grow their respective blockchain offerings.

BlueskyINTEL will be expanding its original Blockchain focused site to include a financial related matchmaking service that brings together funding and the need for funding for significant Blockchain related initiatives. BlueskyINTEL will add these new expansion criteria to its blockchain advanced search engine and the same (AI) artificial intelligence methodologies used by BlueskyINTEL now will be used to appropriately and intelligently match real financial need to available resources.

The early launch Financial focused addition to the current pre-launch site of BlueskyINTEL is targeted to go live during the month of March 2022, this announcement will be forthcoming in the next two weeks.

Ben Gelfand, CEO Stated: "We were surprised with the level of engagement and enthusiasm that our pre-launch BlueskyINTEL site received from users, and it reinforces for us what we've always said that 'the blockchain is much more than just crypto mining' and we are expanding our efforts in response to what the real-world is telling us."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

