Infinidat's InfiniBox SSA Named One of the Best Enterprise Storage Arrays of the Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that TechTarget has awarded the company's InfiniBox SSA system the Silver award in the Storage Product of the Year disk and disk subsystem category. As one of the top three enterprise storage arrays in the highly touted storage industry competition, the InfiniBox SSA was honored for its sophisticated use of DRAM, autonomous automation, ultra-high performance and availability, and lower total cost of ownership.



"Winning a top honor in one of the most important Storage Product of the Year competitions in our industry underscores how the InfiniBox SSA delivers enterprises industry-leading innovation and technology that drives strong business value," said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. "Our InfiniBox SSA is one of the best enterprise-class storage systems on the market today with a truly differentiated architecture that spans our entire portfolio. Thanks to TechTarget for validating it with this coveted honor."

The judges, who evaluated the storage products, shared the following feedback about the InfiniBox SSA:

"'Infinidat figured out that DRAM over flash does have some key advantages, especially at the high end of workloads, and thus [developed] the InfiniBox solid-state appliance. The storage screams [and comes] at a reasonable price,' noted one judge."





"'Infinidat already had high-performing storage arrays, and improved performance even more with its first all-flash device,' one judge said."





"InfiniBox SSA is faster than most storage systems, agreed another judge"



The InfiniBox SSA consistently delivers outstanding performance for the most demanding enterprise workloads - those that require ultra-low latency for every I/O. Featuring the power of Infinidat's industry-acclaimed Neural Cache software defined storage platform coupled with solid-state backend media, the InfiniBox SSA takes the groundbreaking performance of InfiniBox, which outperforms most competitors' all flash arrays, to the next level. InfiniBox SSA delivers the same proven reliability, 100% availability, ease-of-use, white-glove service, and customer experience that enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers have come to expect from InfiniBox enterprise storage solutions.

To read the complete article, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat's software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com| Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159