

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in January, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 7.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.1 percent growth in December. Economists had expected a 7.4 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 2.8 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a 2.6 percent increase.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 8.4 percent yearly in January and grew 2.7 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 7.1 percent in January from 6.4 percent in the prior month.







