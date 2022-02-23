Collaboration to incorporate the music of the legendary hip-hop rapper into an enhanced sound content library powered by Voicemod's real-time voice and audio capabilities

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, has closed its third IP deal in collaboration with the music of legendary hip-hop artist ODB (Ol' Dirty Bastard). The late rapper was a co-founder of the influential Wu-Tang Clan. The agreement will include entertaining and enhanced sound content, powered by Voicemod's one-of-a-kind voice and audio technology.

As the ultimate source in enabling the sonic identities of the metaverse, Voicemod builds the audio tools that make it easy for people to express themselves however they want to be heard. By incorporating the timeless music of ODB into their unique voice augmentation and audio content, Voicemod will expand its immersive impact on sound experiences, including those within the hip-hop music world. Devoted fans of ODB and Voicemod users alike will be able to enjoy a rich and amplified variety of sound content, produced by the best in voice and audio technology of today.

In making the announcement, Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch said, "As we continue to enable the sound experiences of the metaverse, we are so excited to further our reach with our latest IP deal. It is a pleasure to be able to integrate ODB into our voice and audio capabilities, and create incredible content for people to enjoy."

"I am excited to hear my husband's voice through this new technology. I think the fans will appreciate being part of his legacy in a whole new way," said Icelene Jones, wife of ODB and administrator of the Estate.

"We are delighted to partner with a unique, forward-thinking company such as Voicemod, on this exciting IP content deal. To be able to collaborate with Voicemod in amplifying our client ODB's legacy in a brand new way is incredible, and we can't wait to share this content with his legions of fans," said Nicole Beckett, Creative Director of the Estate and VP of Four Screens Media.

For information on the official release date and distribution of the partnered content, as well as additional IP deal announcements, please visit www.voicemod.com/newsroom.

For information on how to integrate Voicemod's real-time voice changing engine directly into your applications, as well as platforms that support our technology, please visit www.voicemod.net/developers.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

About Four Screens

Four Screens is a management, development, and production company that produces fresh new content celebrating under-represented voices. They strive to amplify diversity in the entertainment industry. Discover more at: https://wefunder.com/four.screens

About The ODB Legacy

The Estate of Ol' Dirty Bastard, managed by Four Screens, is dedicated to promoting the legacy of the platinum recording artist and unique American hip hop icon. Ol' Dirty Bastard was a founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, a rap group that first rose to mainstream prominence with their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). After establishing the Wu-Tang Clan, Ol' Dirty Bastard went on to pursue a successful solo career, working with musicians such as Mariah Carey, Kelis, Pras, Mya and Wyclef Jean. Among his solo albums is his debut album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version. For more information, visit Instagram: @oldirtybastardlegacy

