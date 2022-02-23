

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newark, New Jersey-based Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. is recalling two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Custard Apple Pulp with product code FPEP44302, Batch /lot code KWHO, KRQO, UPC 8901777282168, and best Before date of September 2023.



The product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and is sold in 35.27-ounce packets.



The recall was initiated after FDA received a single complaint reporting 5 illnesses and FDA sampling revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology and others with weakened immune systems.



Consumers are urged to discontinue use or return the products to the store of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Family Dollar, Inc., affiliated to Dollar Tree Inc., recently called back certain drug, device, cosmetic, and food products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in six states citing potential Salmonella contamination due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de