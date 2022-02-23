

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased at a faster rate in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index grew 19.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 13.2 percent rose in December. Economists had expected a 13.5 percent increase.



Prices for manufacturing products cost increased 15.5 percent yearly in January and those for mining and quarrying rose 24.2 percent.



Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 40.6 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods rose 23.4 percent and those of energy increased 40.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 6.9 percent in January. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.







