Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 
Dow Jones News
23.02.2022 | 14:49
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD

DEALING DATE: 22/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3176

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5646653

CODE: PR1P.DE

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2037749152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1P.DE 
Sequence No.:  144922 
EQS News ID:  1286837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2022 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
