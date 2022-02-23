Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 février/February 2022) - PeakBirch Logic Inc. has announced a name change to PeakBirch Commerce Inc. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three point three (3.3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 51,041,432 common shares.

The symbol will not change.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on February 24, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on February 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

PeakBirch Logic Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour PeakBirch Commerce Inc. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois virgule trois (3,3) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées .

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 51 041 432 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole ne changera pas.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 24 février 2022.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 février 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 24 février/February 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 25 février/February 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: PeakBirch Commerce Inc. Symbol/symbole: PKB NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 70470T 10 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 70470T 10 0 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 70470L107/CA70470L1076

