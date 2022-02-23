Mr. Gillies delivers extensive experience and expertise in Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Consumer Insights, Customer Development and Operations

The Gummy Project to Champion Endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect Keystone Species through sales of high-quality gummy products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Bruce Gillies, former Pepsi Executive, to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project and its purpose-driven Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, his expertise will be highly valuable as we streamline our roadmap to launch our initial product line," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "Our low sugar gummy products represent a high growth sector with an entirely innovative differentiation and consumer engagement strategy. Bruce's proven ability to develop winning strategies and plans, which have delivered a competitive advantage to some of the world's most iconic brands, will accelerate our timelines and ensure we are operating at the highest standards and best practices for long term success."

Bruce Gillies, Experience and Expertise Highlights

PepsiCo Beverages - Sr. Marketing Manager, Field Marketing Canada 2011 - 2018

PepsiCo Beverages - Sr. Marketing Manager, Tropicana Gatorade, Canada 2010 - 2011

Pepsi Bottling Group - Director Customer Marketing & Execution, Canada 2008 - 2010

Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Retail Sales, BC 2005 - 2008

Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Sales (Retail & Food Service), BC 2002 - 2005

Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Retail Sales, BC 2001 - 2002

"I'm excited to join the team to support breakthrough brand development and delighting consumer engagement," said Mr. Gillies. "I look forward to helping management implement best practices with the goal to establish a leading business and sales culture anchored by innovative commercialization, operational excellence, and a spirit of market leadership to unleash sustainable growth."

