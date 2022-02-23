

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) said it plans to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The interest rate and other terms will be determined through negotiations between the company and the initial purchasers.



Twitter plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.







