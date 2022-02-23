Clear Aligners Market to Reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.5% | The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled "Clear Aligners Market by Age (Adult, Teenage), End-user (Dental & Orthodontic Clinics, Hospitals) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030.

The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2020 to USD 19.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing teeth misalignment among people, rising attention to facial beauty, advancement in dental procedures, and increasing dental tourism.

The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with a revenue of USD 1.78 billion in 2020.

The age segment is divided into adult and teenage. The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market with a revenue of USD 1.78 billion in 2020. Malocclusion is a dental disorder that can cause problems like impaired dentofacial aesthetics, disruptions of oral function such as swallowing, mastication, and speaking, as well as increased susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma. Acceptable aesthetic appearance is increasing among the adolescent population, which is driving the market demand.

The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue of USD 1.38 billion in 2020.

The end-user segment includes dental & orthodontic clinics and hospitals. The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the market a revenue of USD 1.38 billion in 2020. The presence of clinics and the rising availability of skilled orthodontists and other qualified dental practitioners are driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, prominent organizations are expected to increase the number of training sessions held in these settings to increase awareness, resulting in this segment's dominance.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the market with a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020. The regional growth is attributed to increased R&D investments as well as global players' presence and efforts to obtain new patents. According to the survey performed by American Dental Association, 85% of people in the U.S. place a high priority on dental health and consider it to be an important part of overall health. In the U.S., four million people use braces, with 25% of those being adults, and the introduction of clear tray-style aligners has gained the interest of many patients who want to improve their smile but don't want the metal-mouth look of braces.

Technological advancements and rising demand for personalized clear aligners are driving clear aligners market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market include 3M, Align Technology, Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, Ormco Corporation, DynaFlex, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona and Argen Corporation among others.

The Brainy Insights has segmented the global clear aligners market based on below mentioned segments:

