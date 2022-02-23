One of France's largest canal networks is set to host four PV systems totaling 12MW of generation capacity. The arrays are expected to occupy a total canal surface with a length of 5,420m and to generate a total of 19GWh per year.From pv magazine France France-based Société du Canal de Provence (SCP) and French energy provider Sergies, have signed a partnership agreement to jointly finance, build and operate four PV systems with a combined capacity of 12MW on the Provence Canal, which is a canal system serving, with water, 110 municipalities in the southern French regions of Bouches-du-Rhône ...

