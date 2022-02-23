

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private security company The Brink's Company (BCO) on Wednesday provided outlook for full-year 2022.



In fiscal 2022, the company expects earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Brink's between $3.95 and $4.35. Excluding items, earnings per share is expected between $5.50 and $6.00.



On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $5.98 per share in fiscal 2022. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude, one-time items.



In 2022, revenues are expected between $4.52 billion and $4.67 billion while analysts are looking for revenues of $4.6 billion for the year ahead.



Commenting on the 2022 outlook, Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, said, '2022 revenue is expected to return to at least pro-forma pre-pandemic levels. The 2022 guidance we are providing today reflects the strong growth rates and margin improvement targets we presented at our 2021 Investor Day. This guidance includes revenue growth of 8-11 percent and operating profit growth of 16-23 percent.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRINKS COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de