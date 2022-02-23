

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Covid positive cases fell by 66 percent in the last two weeks, reflecting the pace at which the pandemic is receding in the country.



With 99820 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the national total has increased to 78,649,877, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The weekly average of Covid casualties decreased by 24 percent in a fortnight, as per the New York Times' latest tally.



With 2300 deaths, the number of people who died due to the disease reached 939,202.



California reported the most number of cases - 28,088 - while Ohio recorded the most casualties - 774.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations dwindled by 42 percent to 64,308 in a space of two weeks, while there is a 40 percent fall in the number of patients admitted in In I.C.U. The current number is 12,269.



52,199,829 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,006,201 Americans, or 64.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.7 percent of people above 65.



43.4 percent of the eligible population, or more than 93 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de