Unipart Logistics has signed a two-year contract extension with Sky, Europe's leading media and entertainment company

OXFORD, England, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This contract extension reinforces the strength and success of a partnership that began in 2004 as a set top box fulfilment operation, has evolved at pace to support Sky's business and service growth over the last decade, and which continues to develop and introduce new innovative, sustainable, supply chain solutions.

Unipart Logistics has supported Sky's impressive growth, which included the launch of Sky Mobile in 2017, and the expansion of Sky Broadband. Sky Mobile's continuing success saw it hit the two million customers mark in 2021.

Unipart Logistics will continue to support Sky's engineers and 12.7m customers through logistics, recycling, call centre services, and fleet management across the breadth of the business, incorporating Sky Ireland and Sky Store.

Claire Walters, Chief Commercial Officer, Unipart Logistics said: "We are incredibly proud to be embarking on the next phase of our long-term partnership with Sky. As Sky's supply chain transformation partner of choice, we look forward to enabling Sky's continued growth and continuing to develop innovative, sustainable service solutions."

Nicola Couse, Technology Sector Director, Unipart Logistics said: "The team has worked really hard to support Sky throughout the pandemic and we are delighted to extend our partnership. We continue to use technology to enhance the Sky customer experience, and continue to support Sky's journey to zero carbon."

