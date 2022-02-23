DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Night Vision Disturbances Market Expected to Witness Growth at an Escalated CAGR of 4.46% for the Study Period 2018-30

The Night Vision Disturbances is an untapped market with only single-player having a late-stage asset in the pipeline. There has been a significant lack of effective emerging therapies in the Night Vision Disturbances pipeline at present. The NVD market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to a rise in the number of refractive surgeries and a rise in the cases of associated comorbidities related to eye disorders.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Night Vision Disturbances Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Night Vision Disturbances market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Night Vision Disturbances market drivers, market barriers, and ongoing clinical trials. The report also provides an understanding of Night Vision Disturbances market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Night Vision Disturbances market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Night Vision Disturbances Market Report:

The Night Vision Disturbances market size was approximately observed to be USD 282.6 million in 2020 in the 7MM. Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 60% of the overall market size of Night Vision Disturbances in 2018.

The Night Vision Disturbances pipeline therapies include Nyxol and NVK 031, which are expected to launch in the coming years. Since the market is devoid of any approved therapies and the pipeline scenario is also not particularly encouraging, Nyxol is expected to create a positive shift and drive the Night Vision Disturbances market during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Key pharmaceutical companies in the Night Vision Disturbances market such as Ocuphire Pharma, Nevakar/Vyluma, and others are involved in the development of Night Vision Disturbances treatment therapies.

and others are involved in the development of Night Vision Disturbances treatment therapies. Despite high-quality laser technologies, a significant portion of patients reports problems of Night Vision Disturbances after refractive surgery. Our in-depth report consists of a detailed overview and strategies of current and upcoming therapeutic options for the management of patients affected with NVD.

DelveInsight estimates an increase in the Night Vision Disturbances market size in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies and an increase in research and development programs as well as awareness related to Night Vision Disturbances.

Night Vision Disturbances Overview

Night Vision Disturbance describes a decrease in the quality of vision secondary to glare disability, with decreased contrast sensitivity and consequential image degradation. Common symptoms of Night Vision Disturbances are glare, hallos, starburst, ghosting, image degradation, and contrast sensitivity.

Night Vision Disturbances (NVD) are considered to be a set of conditions due to which the eye has great difficulty seeing in low-illumination areas. NVDs are among the most significant complaints after refractive surgery. They vary from patient to patient, limiting normal activities such as night driving. The terminology of night vision is confusing since there is a wide range of symptoms affecting the quality of vision at low illumination levels, which are all described as "Night Vision Disturbances" or "night vision complaints." Night Vision Disturbances involve glare, halos, starbursts, and ghosting. The underlying causes of these phenomena are generally attributed to corneal surface aberrations left behind after refractive surgery.

Night Vision Disturbances Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Night Vision Disturbances were 3,128,058 in the 7MM in 2020. The Night Vision Disturbances incident population in the United States was found to be 1,561,849 in the same year and is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

The Night Vision Disturbances Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Night Vision Disturbances Incident Cases

Incident cases of Night Vision Disturbances by Type of Surgeries

Incidence of Night Vision Disturbances Manifestations

Night Vision Disturbances Market

The current Night Vision Disturbances market has primarily been divided into two major segments based on therapeutic classes, namely miotics and adrenergic agonists. Miotics, such as Pilocarpine, Carbachol, Aceclidine, and Adrenergic Agonists, such as Brimonidine Tartrate is used to reduce night vision symptoms in ophthalmology. Brimonidine tartrate is used for the open-angle glaucoma treatment. Aceclidine is a parasympathomimetic mediator used in the treatment of open-angle glaucoma as a topical eye drop solution.

To date, there is no proper cure or approved therapies for Night Vision Disturbances. All the available tests and examination methods available are symptomatic. There is no established gold standard clinical test to quantify Night Vision Disturbances. The methods available aim to measure contrast sensitivity and glare disability, which are then used to determine the Night Vision Disturbances severity.

Night Vision Disturbances Market: Drivers and Barriers

A rise in the Night Vision Disturbances incidence cases and a poor vision after post-refractive surgery along with an increased awareness of Night Vision Disturbance amongst both patients and healthcare workers is anticipated to lead to an overall increase in Night Vision Disturbances treatment rate and improve patient outcomes. Moreover, an increase in research and development with the launch of emerging therapies also contributes to Night Vision Disturbances market growth. Also, the current Night Vision Disturbances therapeutic regimen has limited benefits with significant side-effect profiles creating a need for efficient disease management options. Due to this lack of currently available Night Vision Disturbances therapeutic treatments, the market share of this indication seems to be very high if a new therapy in the Night Vision Disturbances market domain launches.

However, the growth of the Night Vision Disturbances market may be obstructed due to a weak pipeline with limited therapeutic development and insufficient literature with only a handful of comprehensive studies for Night Vision Disturbances that limit the understanding of the disease. Also, undiagnosed and unreported Night Vision Disturbance cases, research, and study for Night Vision Disturbance treatment therapies have become extremely difficult. Apart from that, several challenges are also experienced during the treatment like patient adherence and patients leading to problematic conditions like night blindness.

There is a requirement of in-depth patient surveys and research studies with long-term safety and efficacy of clinical data of the existing and upcoming treatment options. Conclusively, DelveInsight also analyses that due to the lack of current efficacious therapies in the Night Vision Disturbances treatment domain, upcoming potential therapies such as Nyxol, NVK 031, and others are anticipated to grab the maximum Night Vision Disturbances market share.

Scope of the Night Vision Disturbances Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and .] Key Night Vision Disturbances Companies: Ocuphire Pharma, Nevakar, Vyluma

Ocuphire Pharma, Nevakar, Vyluma Key Night Vision Disturbances Pipeline Therapies : Nyxol, NVK 031,

: Nyxol, NVK 031, Therapeutic Assessment : Night Vision Disturbances current marketed and emerging therapies

: Night Vision Disturbances current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Night Vision Disturbances market drivers and barriers

Night Vision Disturbances market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

Key Cross Competition

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Night Vision Disturbances Report Introduction 3 Night Vision Disturbances: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of Night Vision Disturbances 5 Night Vision Disturbances Market: Future Perspective 6 Night Vision Disturbances Disease Background and Overview 7 Night Vision Disturbances Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Night Vision Disturbances Treatment 9 Organizations contributing towards Night Vision Disturbances 10 Night Vision Disturbances Case Reports 11 Night Vision Disturbances Patient Journey 12 Night Vision Disturbances Emerging Therapies 13 Night Vision Disturbances: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 KOL Views 15 Night Vision Disturbances Market Drivers 16 Night Vision Disturbances Market Barriers 17 Night Vision Disturbances SWOT Analysis 18 Night Vision Disturbances Unmet Needs 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

